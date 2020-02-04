Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

