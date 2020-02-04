Zendesk (ZEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,637. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

