S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $300.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Earnings History for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Forward Air to Release Earnings on Thursday
Forward Air to Release Earnings on Thursday
Zendesk Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Zendesk Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
S&P Global Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
S&P Global Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Masco Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Masco Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anthem Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report