DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,971.00 and $17.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

