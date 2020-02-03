Wavesbet Price Reaches $0.0000 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $83,742.00 and $33,101.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119831 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet

The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

