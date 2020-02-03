Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $63.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.53 million. Banc of California posted sales of $74.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $261.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.67 million to $280.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.45 million, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $284.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $2,537,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Banc of California by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $812.09 million, a PE ratio of 532.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

