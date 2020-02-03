Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $52,341.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004166 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.01246720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046570 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00204394 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004046 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

