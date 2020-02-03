Aeon (AEON) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1,230.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00832226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004025 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.