Analysts Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. Kemper has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

