$108.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $108.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.54 million and the lowest is $101.18 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $93.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $403.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.45 million to $406.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $469.37 million, with estimates ranging from $412.14 million to $493.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 44.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.