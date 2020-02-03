Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $11.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.83 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $5.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $36.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

