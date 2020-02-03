Telsey Advisory Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Market Perform

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.40 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,113,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,055.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 111.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,455,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

