CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 651.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

