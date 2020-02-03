Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $134.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

BR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $119.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 225,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

