Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €8.17 ($9.50) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.