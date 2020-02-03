Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

RVLV stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,242 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 570,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,597,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,068,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

