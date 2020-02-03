Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) PT Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $1.70 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.