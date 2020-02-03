Berenberg Bank Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UN has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

