Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. Inphi has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $226,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,927,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Inphi by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inphi by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

