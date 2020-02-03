Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €286.05 ($332.62).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €282.50 ($328.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €280.47. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

