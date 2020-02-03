JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of ATEX opened at $46.46 on Monday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $689.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 951.89%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

