Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

MCHP stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

