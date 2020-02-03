Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.
Fiserv stock opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93.
In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
