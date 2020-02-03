Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

