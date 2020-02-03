Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,603,000 after buying an additional 263,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

WELL stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

