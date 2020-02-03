Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after buying an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 373,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

