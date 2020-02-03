Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.