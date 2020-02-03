Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D opened at $85.75 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

