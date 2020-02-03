Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $225,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 128.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $48.27 on Monday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

