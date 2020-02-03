Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.30 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.72.

