Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $306,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 173,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 711,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000.

EFAV opened at $74.30 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75.

