Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,721,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after buying an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

