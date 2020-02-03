2,391 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $142.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

