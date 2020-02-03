Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

