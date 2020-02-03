Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,317 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,043,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $295.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.68 and a 1 year high of $305.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average is $281.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

