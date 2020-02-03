Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.