Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

