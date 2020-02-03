Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,825,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $13,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at $59,652,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,385,836.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,683 shares in the company, valued at $65,905,135.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,850 shares of company stock worth $52,019,883. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

