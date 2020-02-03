Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 260,753 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 324,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 225,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 125,755 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

