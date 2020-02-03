Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

