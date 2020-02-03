Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $416,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

