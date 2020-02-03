Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $11,162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $116.24 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

