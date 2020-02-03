MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.
MFSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
MutualFirst Financial Company Profile
MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.
