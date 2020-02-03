MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

MFSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

