Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-37.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.67.

NYSE HON opened at $173.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

