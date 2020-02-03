Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Earnings History for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MutualFirst Financial Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS
MutualFirst Financial Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS
Honeywell International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Honeywell International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Amalgamated Bank Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations
Amalgamated Bank Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations
USA Truck Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS
USA Truck Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS
Scancell Releases Earnings Results
Scancell Releases Earnings Results
1st Constitution Bancorp Announces Earnings Results
1st Constitution Bancorp Announces Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report