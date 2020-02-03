Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

