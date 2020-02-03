USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

USAK opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Truck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Earnings History for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

