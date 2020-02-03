Scancell (LON:SCLP) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scancell (LON:SCLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SCLP stock opened at GBX 7.59 ($0.10) on Monday. Scancell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MutualFirst Financial Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS
MutualFirst Financial Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS
Honeywell International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Honeywell International Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Amalgamated Bank Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations
Amalgamated Bank Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations
USA Truck Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS
USA Truck Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS
Scancell Releases Earnings Results
Scancell Releases Earnings Results
1st Constitution Bancorp Announces Earnings Results
1st Constitution Bancorp Announces Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report