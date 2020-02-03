Scancell (LON:SCLP) Releases Earnings Results

Scancell (LON:SCLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SCLP stock opened at GBX 7.59 ($0.10) on Monday. Scancell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

