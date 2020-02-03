1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.15 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $174.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

