Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

NYSE PSXP opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

