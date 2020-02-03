Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

