Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Matson has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

